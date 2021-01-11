Arnold compares Trump supporters to Nazis, Dershowitz says the impeachment is unconstitutional

The Article of impeachment planned by the House will follow an unconstitutional process. They don’t plan to present evidence as they rush it through.

IT IS UNCONSTITUTIONAL

Professor Emeritus of Harvard Alan Dershowitz said there are a whole host of constitutional violations when it comes to this impeachment. They are trying to impeach without a trial and it is based on constitutionally protected speech.

These are efforts to destroy the Constitution to destroy the President for the sake of his four or five days left in his presidency, Dershowitz says.

The impeachers want to impeach him after he leaves office.

ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER

Arnold is out claiming the Proud Boys are Nazis and Wednesday was the day of broken glass. [This is absurd. The Left are the totalitarians, not the Right.]

Arnold Schwarzenegger compares attack on the Capitol to Kristallnacht in Nazi Germany: “It was a night of rampage against the Jews carried out in 1938 by the Nazi equivalent of the Proud Boys.” https://t.co/BcpNejYm54 pic.twitter.com/dJlfsS6WBt — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 11, 2021

THE CALLS FOR IMPEACHMENT FROM A DEMOCRAT AND A REPUBLICAN

The man who appears to have slept with a Chinese Communist spy said in an appearance this week on MSNBC’s “The Sunday Show,” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) voiced his support for President Donald Trump’s impeachment following the riot by a group of the president’s supporters at the U.S. Capitol last week.

Swalwell said he wants Trump “gone as soon as possible,” adding he does not think the United States “can afford to wait” 10 days for Inauguration Day. He suggested waiting “could lead to a terrorist incident.”

“I support President Trump being gone as soon as possible. It’s 250 hours that stands between now and when a new president will be inaugurated. You would think that’s going to go by pretty quickly, but we saw that in just a matter of minutes, orders from the president could lead to a terrorist incident as occurred on the 6th. So, I don’t think we can afford to wait for that. Ideally, Jonathan, the president would do the right thing and resign.”

He continued, “The next best thing would be for the vice president to invoke the 25th Amendment. But if neither of those are going to happen, we know our act, and we know our scene in the Congress and what we’re able to do, and I think we should impeach.”

Swalwell was the beneficiary of CCP fundraising thanks to his Chinese spy mistress. He made it to Congress because of her.

CHRIS CHRISTIE WANTS TRUMP IMPEACHED

Failed presidential candidate Chris Christie also wants Trump impeached. He made his comments during an appearance on ABC News on Sunday.

Anchor George Stephanopoulos asked, “If an impeachment resolution comes to the floor, won’t many Republicans be hard-pressed to oppose it?”

Christie said, “Listen, I think they’re all going to have to vote their conscience and look at what happened. We had an incitement to riot at the United States Capitol. We had people killed, and to me, there’s not a whole lot of question here.”

Stephanopoulos said, “So you think it was an impeachable offense?”

Christie said, “Oh, sure. Yeah.”

Stephanopoulos asked, “You would vote to impeach?”

Christie said, “Well, if I think it’s an impeachable offense, that’s exactly what I would do. But I’m not in there. If you want my opinion, that’s my opinion. I think if inciting to insurrection isn’t, then I don’t know what it is.”

The riot was terrible but it’s not worse than what Democrats have encouraged for years with Antifa and BLM. They didn’t care about that.

