Articles of Impeachment drawn up against Republican governor

Ohio State Rep. John Becker (R) was joined by Representatives Candice Keller (R), Nino Vitale (R), and Paul Zeltwanger (R) in filing articles of impeachment against Governor DeWine, according to a report by Cleveland 19 News.

The representatives argue that DeWine has abused his power during the pandemic. They noted that the governor vetoed Senate Bill 55 — and threatened to veto other General Assembly legislation, including Senate Bill 311 — which seeks to severely limit the governor’s power during a pandemic.

The report states that, according to Ohio’s Constitution, the State House of Representatives has the sole power of impeachment, but a majority of members are needed in order for impeachment to concur. It would then go to the State Senate, with a two-thirds vote needed to convict a governor of impeachment.

The statement goes on to mention the governor’s inclusion of places of worship during shutdown orders and the mask mandate which has been in effect in one state or another since the summer.

“Rather than hearing the cries of Ohioans, Governor DeWine continues to stifle those cries by finding more inventive ways to use masks to muffle the voices of the people,” said Representative Becker in the statement. “He continues to have callous disregard for the fact that his isolation policies have led to a shockingly high number of suicides, alarming rates of drug abuse, persistently high unemployment, and the forced abandonment of the elderly by their loved ones.” Becker has threatened this for months but DeWine said it didn’t concern him.

