Kline details voter fraud as Schumer looks to take Georgia & the world

Phillip Kline is the Director of the Amistad Project of The Thomas More Society, and he has led an intense investigation into voter corruption in the 2020 presidential election.

The FBI has asked to look at his documentation of voter corruption in the swing states. The FBI could be looking for fraud or simply putting on another show.

Unfortunately, Democrats are about to steal the upcoming senatorial races, making Kline’s work all the more urgent. Georgia will use the same process in the two senatorial elections on January 5th that they used on November 3rd, costing us the election. The secretary of state has approved drop boxes, ballot harvesting, and early voting according to the wishes of the Stacey Abrams cartel.

In the end, the loss of those two seats translates into Democrat communists stacking the Supreme Court, eliminating the filibuster, adding two new Democrat states, and ending the Electoral College.

Zuckerberg money is pouring into Georgia, just so you know.

Mr. Kline reviews some of the corruption he found in this short clip.

Watch:

Pollster Peter Basham reviewed the oddities and impossible in the election, which you can look over in a brief summary on this link.

Senator Paul pointed to one in a tweet. He wrote: Interesting . . . Trump margin of “defeat” in 4 states occurred in 4 data dumps between 1:34-6:31 AM. Statistical anomaly? Fraud? Look at the evidence and decide for yourself. (That is, if Big Tech allows u to read this) Anomalies in Vote Counts; https://votepatternanalysis.substack.com/p/voting-anomalies-2020

Democrats are going for the one-party rule which will take us to communism with a brief stopover at socialism.

“Now we take Georgia, then we change the world,” Democrat Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer:

“Now we take Georgia, then we change the world,” Chuck Schumer via @StatusCoup pic.twitter.com/JMtGPzgZUH — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) November 7, 2020