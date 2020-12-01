Unreal! Obama asks what if Dems acted this way & contested elections

Our first Marxist president Barack Obama is very concerned that future elections in our ‘democracy’ [it’s a Republic] will be contested. Obama – happy that Dems don’t do this sort of thing – added, “Imagine if, going forward, every single election is treated this way at every level. Imagine if Democrats start acting this way.”

Democrats called President Trump illegitimate for four years. They launched a more than 3-year Russian hoax and called for another investigation of Trump (without a crime) after the election. Their Brown Shirts have run around the country burning people and buildings down to influence the election in favor of senile Joe Biden.

After the Russia hoax, they launched a Ukraine Impeachment hoax with an unnamed, invisible witness. In truth, the only one guilty of bribery in Ukraine was Joe Biden.

If you thought George Orwell exaggerated, you were clearly mistaken.

Watch:

.@BarackObama worries that future elections will likewise be contested: “Imagine if, going forward, every single election is treated this way at every level. Imagine if Democrats start acting this way.” pic.twitter.com/L2A3flvQWb — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 1, 2020