Articles of Impeachment Filed Against Border Czar Kamala Harris

Republican Rep. Andy Ogles of Tennessee filed Articles of Impeachment against Kamala Harris. Ogles wrote that she “knowingly breached the public’s trust by failing to invoke the 25th Amendment after it became clear that Joe Biden was mentally and physically unfit to serve as president” and said “immediate action must be taken,” according to the Daily Caller.

“Time and again, Kamala Harris has refused to uphold her oath to the U.S. Constitution, and she must be impeached. Her breathtaking incompetence as Border Czar has allowed a crisis of drugs, rape, and murder to flood the streets of America,” Ogles said.

Ogles said Harris “has demonstrated extraordinary incompetence in the execution of her duties and responsibilities, a stark refusal to uphold the existing immigration laws, and a palpable indifference to people in the United States suffering as a result of the ongoing southern border crisis in the United States.”

The articles said Harris “has consistently refused to visit the southern border to evaluate this ongoing national crisis, aside from a single trip hundreds of miles away from the epicenter of the migrant crisis.”

It is different from the impeachment articles against Harris that he introduced last year — updated with some recent events pic.twitter.com/Lt9Iq6rUf7 — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) July 23, 2024