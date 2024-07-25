Weingarten Pleads With Her Followers to Not Protest DEI Kamala

You are not allowed to say Kamala is a DEI candidate. However, Biden said intended to appoint a female, and his black supporters told him it had to be a black female, so she was chosen to be VP. Now we have crazy teacher union president Randi Weingarten saying they shouldn’t protest the unelected African American candidate for president. It doesn’t matter that she is wholly incompetent and a radical Marxist. What matters is her skin is brown, and her gender is female.

The world has gone insane. Gender politics is sick. How did these lunatics get in power?

So, watch nutjob Randi plead with people not to protest the unelected DEI candidate. Not one person voted for her. Even BLM was upset. They get it.

The party that constantly rails about democracy is totally undemocratic.

Have you ever considered how people don’t think for themselves? They let others do it for them.

Watch Randi Weingarten beg her union members to not protest during Kamala Harris’ upcoming speech: “I’m asking all of us to honor the rules that they have asked us to honor…I’m asking all of us to use our moral obligation to each other to not protest inside the hall…this is… pic.twitter.com/miZFrFMRjR — Nicki Neily (@nickineily) July 25, 2024