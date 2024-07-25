Newsweek & Reid Hoffman’s “Sick, Twisted” Schemes

Semafor reported that Reid Hoffman’s top strategist told the media to claim the July 13 attempted assassination of Donald Trump was staged:

The top political adviser to Democratic mega-donor Reid Hoffman suggested that the attack on Donald Trump could have been “staged,” even as Hoffman was criticized for joking before Saturday’s attack about Trump becoming a “martyr.”

The adviser, Dmitri Mehlhorn, apologized for his remarks after Semafor published this story and said his email laying out his claims was “drafted without consultation from team members or allies.”

Hoffman, the founder of LinkedIn, whose net worth is reportedly $2.5 billion, joked at last week’s billionaire confab in Sun Valley that he wished he had made Trump “an actual martyr.” Sunday, he said on X that he was referring to “accountability to the rule of law” and that he’s “horrified and saddened” by the attack.

Then Keith Olbermann came out claiming the shooting of Donald Trump’s attempted assassination was staged. Joy Reid and Michael Steele repeated the same insane allegation. They conveniently forgot Corey Comperatore was murdered.

The insane allegations did have an impact.

The Morning Consult poll found that 34% of surveyed Democratic voters thought it was either definitely or probably credible that Trump staged the shooting. Only 45% found that theory implausible.

Now, we have Newsweek having reported that the FBI Director said Donald Trump may not have been shot after all. What Wray actually said was it was a bullet or shrapnel.

Donald Trump’s doctor, Ronny Jackson, said he suffered a bullet wound.

FBI Director Christopher Wray: “As I said, I think with respect to former President Trump, there’s some question about whether or not it’s a bullet or shrapnel that hit his ear.

Wray didn’t know which it was – ignoring the doctor’s report.

Wray’s remarks led to Newsweek running a report initially titled, “Donald Trump Might Not Have Been Shot After All.” Following the fierce backlash, the eye-brow-raising headline was later changed to read, “Donald Trump May Not Have Been Hit By Bullet, FBI Director Says.”.

Wray’s comments were widely covered with other outlets like the Daily Beast framing them this way: “FBI Is Not Fully Convinced Trump Was Struck by a Bullet.”

Donald Trump Jr. was furious and posted on X:

“This is really covering some ground, but @Newsweek might be the most embarrassing “news organization” in the entire country. They constantly publish BS, but this is next-level Trump derangement. They should be ashamed of themselves!!!’

Max Meyer helped expose the Reid Hoffman hoax, which ran along similar lines, in mid-July. Reid Hoffman, the LinkedIn founder, donated $17.5 million to Democrats. Hoffman and his strategist are capable of anything.

There should be repercussions for someone like this. Nothing happens, so he keeps doing it. And the media is right there to further his schemes.

It’s sick and twisted, as Max Meyer said.

It’s time for Reid to apologize for his repeated attempts to weaponize hoaxes against the American public. He created the E. Jean Carroll hoax. He ran a disinformation operation during the Alabama Senate election in ’17. Just this morning he repeated the “bloodbath” hoax — Max Meyer (@mualphaxi) July 14, 2024

I was speechless. — Max Meyer (@mualphaxi) July 14, 2024