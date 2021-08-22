As Afghans retake counties, Taliban kidnaps their children

















After The Northern Alliance under Ahmad Massoud took three counties back from the Taliban, the Taliban started taking the children of the Alliance fighters hostage. They have at least 20 children at this time.

So far, no one has given in and an armed conflict is imminent.

Pakistani terrorists have joined the Taliban.

The US has not helped The Northern Alliance. Why not help them take Bagram?

Ahmad Massoud told a French philosopher, Bernard Henri Levy on the phone, “I am the son of Ahmad Shah Massoud; surrender is not part of my vocabulary. This is the start. The #Resistance has just begun.”

On the 19th, the forces led by Yar Mohammad Dostum, joined Ahmad Massoud in Resistance Front in Panjshir.

Amrullah Saleh, Vice President of Afghanistan and Ahmad Massoud, son of Ahmad Shah Massoud spotted in Panjshir.They are bringing all Anti-Taliban commanders together in Panjshir. This province is still free from Taliban. pic.twitter.com/bgb8hUdfwi — Sudhir Chaudhary (@sudhirchaudhary) August 16, 2021

h/t Greg

