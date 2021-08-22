Kamala vs. Kamala

















Clueless Kamala Harris could soon be our president, but she’s no more qualified than Joe Biden. She has a handful of talking points she repeats over and over, but there is no substance, and lots of conflicting messages.

As a Rasmussen poll recently showed, 55 per cent reveal they do not think the vice president is qualified to run the nation as she spoke publicly for the first time in six days in pre-recorded remarks for a black journalism conference.

Likely voters were asked in a Rasmussen Reports poll from August 12-15 if Harris is ready to be US president, 47 per cent said she is “not at all qualified” while 8 per cent said she’s “not qualified.”

Related















