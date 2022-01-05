As Biden Crashes and Burns, Psaki Spends 2 Minutes Trashing Trump

A reporter asked Jen Psaki about the President’s speech tomorrow. That led her to trash Donald Trump for two straight minutes, as Biden crashes and burns on every issue.

We had a great economy under Trump and now it’s awful. She seems unaware. We wouldn’t want to call her a liar.

It’s obvious that Democrats can’t run on anything they’ve done so they plan to run on the riot of J6. That’s no surprise. We already wrote about that. The schedule of the J6 committee’s reports and findings continues throughout the year with last coming in October as their usual October surprise.

Why isn’t Nancy Pelosi being investigated? She is in CHARGE of THE CAPITOL SECURITY.

Watch the delusional White House spokesperson:

Related