Garland to Investigate Those Involved in the J6 Riot at Any Level Even IF THEY WEREN’T AT THE CAPITOL

Herr Merrick Garland on Wednesday defended the Justice Department’s might prosecute people who never set foot in the Capitol.

“The actions we have taken thus far will not be our last. The Justice Department remains committed to holding all January six perpetrators at any level, accountable under the law, whether they were present that day, or were otherwise criminally responsible for the assault on our democracy. We will follow the facts wherever they lead,” Garland said on the eve of the attack’s one-year anniversary.

Facts?

Democrat lawmakers are pushing this political lynching.

In recent weeks, the House Jan. 6 Select Committee have even signaled that it is considering criminal referrals to the Justice Department if it finds evidence that former President Trump or members of his inner circle violated the law in connection with the riot.

They don’t even have to violate the law. He’ll prosecute them no matter what.

In the nearly 30 minute speech, Garland defended the department’s strategy of prosecuting more direct cases of those present in the building.

“We build investigations by laying a foundation. We resolve more straightforward cases first because they provide the evidentiary foundation for more complex cases. Investigating the more overt crimes generates linkages to less overt ones. Overt actors and the evidence they provide can lead us to others who may also have been involved and that evidence can serve as a foundation for further investigative leads and techniques,” he said.

Attorney General Merrick Garland pledged to pursue the perpetrators of the Jan. 6 assault at "any level," saying federal authorities would "follow the facts wherever they lead." https://t.co/ExMYZ5Mcmy pic.twitter.com/sUX9XaPL7Y — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) January 5, 2022

Whitaker: This speech was below the office of Attorney General. I was not impressed pic.twitter.com/yA1mJ54T0Q — Acyn (@Acyn) January 5, 2022

Merrick Garland claims 5 officers died after January 6 (including Brian Sicknick) and offered a moment of silence. The US Attorney General is a dangerous liar https://t.co/Hpn27zSvAA — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) January 5, 2022

Related