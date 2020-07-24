As black lives are lost in NYC because of him, de Blasio says BLM movement is ‘seismic’

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday that the Black Lives Matter movement “transcends any notion of politics.” That was his excuse for allowing the words to be painted on streets but not other murals like Blue Lives matter.

“This is about something much bigger than any one group,” de Blasio said during his daily City Hall press briefing after a reporter asked him why not other murals.

“This is about righting a wrong and moving forward. So I think that’s the right approach,” Hizzoner said as he explained why he had “Black Lives Matter” painted in massive yellow letters on city streets, taking part in several of the painting processes.

De Blasio plans to put these murals all over each borough.

“I think we have had a seismic moment in this country’s history,” de Blasio said Thursday as he compared the recent nationwide protests to the “civil rights movement of ’50s and ’60s in terms of its importance.”

“The original sin of the United States of America — slavery, and all of the effects over 400 years being brought out into the open in a new way and a chance for this country to get it right to address this problem to move forward and it’s summarized in the three words: Black Lives Matter,” he said.

De Blasio said he does not believe “Black Lives Matter” is “a political message in the traditional sense.”

Obviously, it is a very political, Marxist message. That’s all de Blasio cares about. While he’s pushing communism, black lives are lost in his city.

HE CARES LITTLE ABOUT THE BLACK LIVES LOST UNDER HIS POLICIES

De Blasio is a racist. He doesn’t care at all about black people. How can he tie the hands of police and give the okay to criminals to run wild and kill 1-year-old babies, a 7-year-old child, and a 14-year-old child in a little more than a week? That’s true racism.

This is a crisis against poor people and especially minorities.

All de Blasio stands for is lettering on the street while he ignores dead innocents, a grandmother on a stoop, a 4-year-old asleep in bed.

This fool is going to sue to stop the federal government from sending in help to stop the mayhem and killings. And he won’t stop it himself. That’s true racism. Meanwhile, the truly dumb mayor seems unaware that dozens of federal agencies already work in New York City to stop crime, including fusion centers.

Guess he wants more violence.

NYC last 24 hours:

MTS Pct male stabbed

52 Pct male stabbed

62 Pct male pistol whipped

81 Pct mb/17 shot

101 Pct 2 ppl m/b f/b shot

52 Pct mh/24 shot DOA

113 Pct mb/20 shot

MTSPct (2) male stabbed

94 Pct mb/19 shot. @NYCMayor @realDonaldTrump @NY1 https://t.co/vYjAJ2Rava — SBA (@SBANYPD) July 21, 2020

He doesn’t care about these black lives. That is racist. If the slogan ‘Black Lives Matter’ really meant what they claim it means, we would all be on board.

DEMOCRATS – WATCH AND WATCH GOOD… This is real, and until you stop electing democrat leadership that doesn’t give a damn about your safety, this is what you have to fear. pic.twitter.com/HHUSpKZ2Fy — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) July 20, 2020