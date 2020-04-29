As Dems demand mail-in voting, we have 3,500,000 more registered voters than adults

As Democrats, including Nancy Pelosi and Michelle Obama, demand mail-in voting which would end voter ID, we find there are 3.5 million more registered voters than live adults in the country.

“That’s enough over-registered voters to populate a ghost-state about the size of Connecticut,” Judicial Watch attorney Robert Popper said.

According to a new study of U.S. Census data, America has more registered voters than actual live voters, Investors reported.

The data come from the Judicial Watch’s Election Integrity Project. The group looked at data from 2011 to 2015 produced by the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, along with data from the federal Election Assistance Commission.

Judicial Watch’s state-by-state results yielded 462 counties where the registration rate exceeded 100 percent. There were 3,551,760 more people registered to vote than adult U.S. citizens who inhabit these counties.

Judicial Watch reports that LA County employees “informed us that the total number of registered voters now stands at a number that is a whopping 144 percent of the total number of resident citizens of voting age.”

This puts our electoral integrity in grave danger.

“California’s voting rolls are an absolute mess that undermines the very idea of clean elections,” said Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton in a statement. “It is urgent that California take reasonable steps to clean up its rolls. We will sue if state officials fail to act.”