University silent on Biden’s senatorial papers as his alleged assault victim calls for release

The University of Delaware won’t answer questions about the terms of an agreement that they have with Joe Biden to keep his Senate records secret until he retires from public life.

“These Senate documents are housed by the University of Delaware Library and cover a wide swath of Biden’s political career, but are being kept secret until he ‘retires from public life,’ spokeswoman Andrea Boyle Tippett told The Washington Post in July 2019,” The Daily Caller reported. “Tippett told the DCNF on Tuesday that the University of Delaware would not share the terms of the agreement between the university and Biden detailing why the Senate records may not be released.”

According to the Associated Press, Tara Reade, who accused Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993, said she filed a written report with the Senate’s personnel office “but she didn’t receive a copy of it and has been unable to obtain one since because, she says, Biden’s Senate files are currently at the University of Delaware, which has not yet made them public.”

In an interview with The Daily Caller, Reade called on Biden to release the records, saying, “Joe Biden, I want you to release all the personnel records from 1973 to 2009 and be transparent about your office practices. I would like to hold you accountable for what happened to me, to how your staff protected you and enabled you, bullied me multiple times into silence.”

“You ended my career,” Reade continued. “You ended my job after you assaulted me. You claim to be the champion of women’s rights, but your public persona does not match your personal actions. I want this brought to light and I want you to admit it in public. I want a public apology for calling me a Russian agent and having other people try to smear my character in order to cover your crimes.”

HuffPost reported that Biden donated his senatorial papers to the University of Delaware from 1973 to 2009 in 2012.

Hardcore leftists have called for Biden to release his Senate records as the Tara Reade scandal grows, Huff Po writes.

Democrats should just bite the bullet and find out if this story is true, certainly sooner, rather than later. They probably feel they can get away with it. They’ve gotten away with worse than this.