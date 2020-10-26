As expected, FBI Director Wray is on his way out

Both Axios and Fox News report that multiple sources say President Trump plans to fire FBI Director Christopher Wray if he wins a second term.

The bureaucratic Wray doesn’t release documents Congress is entitled to and has set the FBI up as its own rogue government, accountable to no one.

Axios reported that “two people who’ve discussed these officials’ fates with the president” told them that if Trump wins the election, “he’ll move to immediately fire FBI Director Christopher Wray and also expects to replace CIA Director Gina Haspel and Defense Secretary Mark Esper.”

Yes, Wray and Esper need to go too. They’re bureaucrats before they are Americans.

Several hours later, “a senior White House official” and a second “senior administration official,” told Fox News that Wray’s removal would be a priority if Trump were to prevail in November.

ESPER ISN’T LOYAL IN PUBLIC

Regarding Esper, the senior official indicated that “it’s unclear if he’ll resign or if the president will remove him.” Trump has been unhappy with the Defense Secretary since he openly expressed his disagreement with the President about the possible use of active-duty forces to quell the riots during a June press conference.

Esper told reporters: “The option to use active-duty forces in a law enforcement role should only be used as a matter of last resort and only in the most urgent and dire situations. We are not in one of those situations now. I do not support invoking the Insurrection Act.”

As for the CIA Director, the official said, “Haspel isn’t going anywhere. POTUS has a good relationship with her.”

This month, The Daily Beast reported they had learned from “several senior officials and close associates” that Trump would oust Wray. The article, if you can believe the Beast, claims he’s “itching” to fire Wray, whom he calls ‘deep state.’

That’s obvious.