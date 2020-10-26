Rapper Lil Pump endorses Trump: “F— sleepy Joe n—a, Trump 2020 B-TCH”

Lil Pump sent this around to his 17 million followers, “All I got to say is f— Sleepy Joe, Trump 2020 BITCH.”

Any minute now, CNN will report that a Trump supporter used the ‘n’ word.

Gazzy Garcia (born August 17, 2000), known professionally as Lil Pump, is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. He is one of the most prominent members of the SoundCloud rap scene. Garcia is known for his minimalist music and hyperactive public persona.

The star rapper posted the message below on his Instagram story late Sunday night and loudly endorsed Trump for president because he doesn’t want to pay higher taxes if Joe Biden wins.

The Biden tax policy will hurt everyone but especially people in his bracket, and that is just the beginning.

Maybe Trump’s polling of the Black vote at 44% today with Rasmussen is accurate. A lot of people say it is. If nothing else, it would be great to see Black people break free. Just like any racial group, half of them are conservative and don’t vote that way.

17 million followers? Okay then.

Watch, it’s pretty funny:

The black vote is going to stun people. TY Lil Pump. https://t.co/z7PNRfYVya — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) October 26, 2020