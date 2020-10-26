Warrants anyone? De Blasio’s force seeks out Jews in their homes

Mayor Bill de Blasio sent the NYPD into the homes of Jewish people to determine if they were gathering during COV. Don’t blame the police since they are told to do this, however, where are their warrants?

Also interesting is the fact that the neighbors ratted them out. This is what they do in dictatorships.

Watch:

New York Police targeting people inside their homes. 💥***Make. This. Viral.***💥 https://t.co/FbTiU1bbL6 — SV News 🚨 (@SVNewsAlerts) October 23, 2020

Also, Andrew Cuomo, an anti-Semite, is targeting the Orthodox Jews. We should never accept this. I don’t want Muslims targeted, but why are they exempt? They are gathering. Also, the communist revolutionaries are allowed to gather. King Cuomo is promoting one religion over another and coddling violent communist revolutionaries.

Watch this 4+ minute clip: