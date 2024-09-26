As Iran Tries to Kill a Former US President, Biden-Harris Let Him Into NY

Under Biden-Harris, we invite the enemy into the country to spread propaganda.

[AP] In his first address to the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday, the new president of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian extended an olive branch to Iran’s Western adversaries, with the exception of Israel. To what extent his rhetoric will match Iran’s actions remains to be seen.

The Iranian president praised Iran’s nuclear deal with the West as a diplomatic achievement and said Tehran was ready to engage in negotiations with all sides to return to the deal and lift U.S. sanctions.

He’s going after Israel first and wants to go back to the horrendous deal that only favored Iran. It allowed them to get the bomb. It didn’t even ban ballistic missiles that can carry nuclear warheads.

His words do not match what Iran is actually doing on the ground.

The powerful Revolutionary Guards Corps supports and arms militant groups like Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen, and militias in Iraq and Syria. These groups have been launching attacks on Israel, U.S. military bases, and, in the case of the Houthis, ships on the Red Sea.

[…]

On Oct. 7, Hamas invaded Israel from Gaza, killing roughly 1,200 people, including women and children, according to Israeli authorities, and taking more than 200 hostages.

[…]

Iran has denied that it supports Russia in its war against Ukraine. But Western officials say that the country has been supplying Russia with drones, which the Kremlin has used against targets in Ukraine for more than a year, and that Iran recently delivered short-range ballistic missiles to Russia.

They’re lying. That’s public knowledge. Nothing has changed. The AP said we’ll see, but there is nothing to see. It’s the same old lies and tricks to fool weak leaders and media outlets that turn a blind eye.