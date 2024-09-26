Mayor Eric Adams’ Indictment Unsealed! Not Publicly Available

The indictment against Eric Adams is unsealed. It’s 57 pages long and accuses him of five charges, including acting as a foreign agent, bribery, wire fraud, and potentially campaign finance violations. He is charged in an alleged campaign contribution scheme.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been indicted on criminal charges in federal court in Manhattan.

The FBI raided his Gracie Mansion residence and seized his phone as part of the case, in which the Turkish community and Turkish businessmen allegedly exerted influence on Adams.

If Adams resigns before his first term in office ends, New York City Public Advocate and anti-police fa-far left Jumaane Williams will succeed him as acting mayor.

Some of the indictments could be considered as part of his official duties. We don’t know yet how serious this will be in the end.

A source said that the indictment mentions up to $20 million in donations that Adams’ campaign received because of a matching fund program. The city’s Campaign Finance Program offers this to candidates for small-dollar donations made to them by residents of New York City.

He has not been arrested yet.

Keep in mind that the DOJ is corrupt.

Communist AOC is calling for him to resign. She probably wants communist Jumaane to sit in the Mayor’s chair. Others are saying Adams has to prove his innocence. NO!!! The prosecutors have to prove his guilt beyond a REASONABLE DOUBT.