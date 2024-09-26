Feds Are Searching Eric Adams’ Home

Update: The Feds left Gracie Mansion at 9:40.

Perfectly timed with his complaint about baile reform laws, Eric Adams was indicted yesterday, and the FBI raided his home this morning. The Feds will announce details this morning, likely including FARA violations. He allegedly received some discounted plane tickets to Turkey. They are allegedly going to charge his fundraiser, Brianna Suggs.

According to video from WNBC, NBC News, and multiple people familiar with the matter, the FBI is conducting a search of Gracie Mansion, the home of New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

The FBI New York declined to comment when asked this morning.

An attorney for Eric Adams said the FBI searched the mayor’s home “in an effort to create a spectacle (again) and take Mayor Adams’ phone (again).” The search at Gracie Mansion came after news broke that Adams was expected to face federal charges.

“He has not been arrested and looks forward to his day in court,” attorney Alex Spiro said. “They send a dozen agents to pick up a phone when we would have happily turned it in.”

A while back, they took his phone as they accosted him on the street.

Communist New York City

The next in line if Adams has to step down is a communist, Jumaane Williams, who hates the police and loves illegal aliens. My guess is you will see Jewish persecution and camps all over universities. The next in line is Brad Lander, an extremely far-left individual.

Even if this is political, it doesn’t mean he didn’t commit a crime.

Remember when New York Mayor Eric Adams went against the Harris administration and said that illegal aliens being shipped to New York was a problem.

Now he’s facing federal charges.

