As Many As A Million Victims of Child Sex Exploitation in the UK

There could be up to a million victims of child sexual exploitation in the UK. Rotherham’s Labour MP Sarah Champion describes it as a “national disaster” and is demanding a task force to fight the “horror.”

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Mirror, the heartbroken MP said she “nearly lost her mind” after victims turned to her for help. They couldn’t trust the police or local council.

Fighting back the tears, she worried about failing the “amazing women.” Champion was horrified after finding out a manual for grooming existed for pedophiles.

Jeremy Corbin allegedly fired Sarah Champion, Labour MP of Rotherham, as Shadow Equalities Minister, for pointing out that Pakistani men were raping white girls.

He replaced her with Naz Shah, who said raped girls should shut up for the sake of diversity.

The mass rapes in Britain are still happening https://t.co/krsbVIdB0I — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 3, 2025

The Labour Party has allegedly covered it up:

Exclusive: Anti-grooming gang campaigner Raja Miah (@recusant_raja) details how the Labour Party covered up the industrial rape of white working class British girls, in order to secure votes from Muslim communities. “Labour are at the centre of the grooming gang cover up.” pic.twitter.com/35MRLJMkFC — Turning Point UK (@TPointUK) January 2, 2025

