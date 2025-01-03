As Many As A Million Victims of Child Sex Exploitation in the UK

By
Dowling Bottom Line
-
0
17

There could be up to a million victims of child sexual exploitation in the UK. Rotherham’s Labour MP Sarah Champion describes it as a “national disaster” and is demanding a task force to fight the “horror.”

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Mirror, the heartbroken MP said she “nearly lost her mind” after victims turned to her for help. They couldn’t trust the police or local council.

Fighting back the tears, she worried about failing the “amazing women.” Champion was horrified after finding out a manual for grooming existed for pedophiles.

Jeremy Corbin allegedly fired Sarah Champion, Labour MP of Rotherham, as Shadow Equalities Minister, for pointing out that Pakistani men were raping white girls.

He replaced her with Naz Shah, who said raped girls should shut up for the sake of diversity.

The Labour Party has allegedly covered it up:


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments