Bill Gates Funds “Flying Syringes” & He’s Coming for the Cows

Bill Gates continues his plan to vaccinate the world whether people like it or not. He has funded mosquito research since 2008. He’s looking to make them into flying vaccinators or flying syringes.

The Blaze reported that the Bill Gates Foundation-backed Leiden University Medical Center in the Netherlands said they view the mosquitos as a way to update vaccinations continually.

Shigeto Yoshida, the lead researcher on a 2010 study that modified mosquitoes’ saliva, acknowledged that “medical safety issues and concerns about informed consent mitigate the use of the ‘flying vaccinator’ as a method to deliver vaccines.”

Robert Sinden, professor emeritus of parasite cell biology at Imperial College London, told Science at the time that in addition to vaccinating people without their informed consent, no regulatory agency would sign off on the initiative.

That’s true now, but what happens when another authoritarian Democrat gets into the presidency?

They have experimented on humans with the Malaria vaccine. They say it was successful.

According to the utopian billionaire, “One of our biggest challenges isn’t scientific; it’s financial and political.”

Bill Gates is also coming for the cows. You don’t get to ignore the cows in Gates World.

Bill Gates: “Cows are about 5% of global emissions… If your goal is to get to zero, you don’t get to skip the cows.” “We’ve pursued many solutions. One is to vaccinate the cows.” “You can change what they eat, and you can either put that in their water or their feed.” “It’s… pic.twitter.com/U9A3crUWxn — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) January 3, 2025

