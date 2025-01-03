Allstate CEO Calls New Orleans Terror Attack an “Imperfection”

The Chairman, President, and CEO of Allstate, Tom Wilson, gave the following address after the massacre on Bourbon Street on New Year’s Day. Wilson spoke of unity and overcoming divisiveness in his address. He referred to the attack as an ‘imperfection.’ This choice of words, along with not explicitly condemning the violence, led to a fierce backlash on social media.

His Address

“Welcome to the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Wednesday, tragedy struck the New Orleans community. Our prayers are with the victims and their families.

“We also need to be stronger together by overcoming an addiction to divisiveness and negativity.

“Join Allstate working in local communities all across America to amplify the positive, increase trust, and accept people’s imperfections and differences. Together, we win.”

He needs to tell us the positive, uniting ideas we can take away from the death of 15 innocent revelers and the wounding and maiming of dozens more. What positive ideas can we come up with after the ISIS imperfection destroyed New Year’s Day.

Who should we be optimistic about? The people who cover this up, make excuses for it, make jokes about it?

Watch:

wtf is wrong with this guy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 3, 2025

Is this the response he likes to see?

Joe Biden disgracefully jokes during his press conference on the New Orleans attack. He said he wants to “get this damn thing done” so he can watch the Sugar Bowl. Total insult to the Americans who just lost their lives and those injured.pic.twitter.com/zQCEXyvyhs — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) January 3, 2025

We just have to look at their positives:

A Few Responses from the Natives:

Dumbass, who do you want us to accept? Which terrorist did you want us to get along with ? — Jane (@OrthoA) January 3, 2025

The only addiction to divisiveness is coming from, and supported by the Democratic Party. How dare AllState lecture people about what’s right or wrong! Couldn’t have left honoring the people that died, as the only issue in the pregame barking. — Bill Dubs (@billdubs) January 2, 2025

