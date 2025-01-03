Allstate CEO Calls New Orleans Terror Attack an “Imperfection”

Dowling Bottom Line
The Chairman, President, and CEO of Allstate, Tom Wilson, gave the following address after the massacre on Bourbon Street on New Year’s Day. Wilson spoke of unity and overcoming divisiveness in his address. He referred to the attack as an ‘imperfection.’ This choice of words, along with not explicitly condemning the violence, led to a fierce backlash on social media.

His Address

“Welcome to the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Wednesday, tragedy struck the New Orleans community. Our prayers are with the victims and their families.

“We also need to be stronger together by overcoming an addiction to divisiveness and negativity.

“Join Allstate working in local communities all across America to amplify the positive, increase trust, and accept people’s imperfections and differences. Together, we win.”

He needs to tell us the positive, uniting ideas we can take away from the death of 15 innocent revelers and the wounding and maiming of dozens more. What positive ideas can we come up with after the ISIS imperfection destroyed New Year’s Day.

Who should we be optimistic about? The people who cover this up, make excuses for it, make jokes about it?

Watch:

Is this the response he likes to see?

We just have to look at their positives:
Taliban is Al Qaida is al Nusra is HTS is ISIS
A Few Responses from the Natives:


