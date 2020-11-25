 As Newsom Locked Down Californians, Prisoners Stole a Billion in COVID $

California Governor Gavin Newsom has been in the news lately for violating one of his own punishingly restrictive rules regarding social gatherings. He was photographed dining indoors with 10 people, all unmasked, at a very posh CA restaurant.

If some folks were wondering how he or any of his security could allow someone to take such an embarrassing pic, there may be a simple, politically motivated explanation. That bit of hypocrisy, if played correctly, might take attention away from a much bigger story, and a much larger scandal.

It’s been learned that while Newsom was using the pandemic to lockdown law-abiding Californians, some of the most dangerous felons in state and federal lockups were gaming close to a billion dollars in COVID money.

Here are some of the dirty details.

California prosecutors say they’ve uncovered a massive scam that allowed convicted killer Scott Peterson and other death row inmates to receive coronavirus unemployment benefits administered by the state, a report said Tuesday.

It is “the most significant fraud on taxpayer funds in California history,” nine local district attorneys said in a letter obtained by The Los Angeles Times, which first reported the allegations.

Investigators found that more than $400,000 in state benefits were paid to death-row inmates, including Peterson, who is behind bars at San Quentin State Prison for the 2002 murder of his wife, Laci, and their unborn son, according to the report.

More than $140 million was sent to other inmates in California’s 38 prisons, said Sacramento County DA Anne Marie Schubert, who helped lead a task force that discovered the alleged racket.

Prison gangs may have also been involved in large-scale organized schemes to play the system.

In total, nearly $1 billion may have been paid out to people who were ineligible for the benefits due to incarceration in Golden State prisons and jails, the prosecutors claim.

“The murderers and rapists and human traffickers should not be getting this money,” said Schubert. “It needs to stop.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced a task force to tackle the alleged abuse.

“Unemployment fraud across local jails and state and federal prisons is absolutely unacceptable,” the governor said in a statement.

No kidding? Here’s what’s even more “unacceptable” governor.

That one billion dollars you let be stolen from suffering CA taxpayers could have given much-needed relief to millions of hard-working Californians, who’ve been suffering under your elitist, authoritarian boot for almost a year.