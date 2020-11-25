Biden to give citizenship to millions of new Dems – it’s on his big todo list

Please visit us at Parler or share to Parler

Joe Biden announced during an NBC News interview that aired on Tuesday evening that he will immediately move to give citizenship to millions of illegal aliens once he gets into office in two months.

“I’m going to make a commitment in the first 100 days, I will send an immigration bill to the United States Senate with a pathway to citizenship for over 11 million undocumented people in America,” Biden said. “I will also be moving to do away with some of the I think very damaging executive orders that have significantly impacted on making the climate worse and making us less healthy.”

It’s also not 11 million. It’s tens of millions. The EOs he is referring to includes abandoning the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy and policies not allowing every illegal alien to pretend to be an asylum seeker.

As for climate change, it is a movement to overturn capitalism. Some of these extremists have admitted that.

Biden has already pledged to dramatically increase the number of refugees that he admits into the U.S. He will go from 15,000 under President Donald Trump to 125,000. They get the right to vote in no time, and many of them are coming to overturn our country’s government.

Biden has also pledged to end the Trump administration’s travel ban on nations considered hotbeds of terrorism.

Let those terrorists in, baby!

Vote for Loeffler & Ossoff, Georgians!

Whether Biden can grant citizenship to millions of people who are unlawfully in the U.S. depends on who controls the Senate, which could be decided in January. Georgia has two runoff elections.

That will ruin America because these so-called new Americans will vote for Democrats. Democrats will put all of their socialist/communist policies in place quickly with their one-party electoral majority before these people realize what happened.

Most of the people coming in are coming for a new life and will have no idea that they are helping to destroy it by voting for Demcorats.

Are we really going to let the USA become a communist country?

We need to send money to the two senators facing a runoff in Georgia. That will help. Republican and Libertarian Georgians need to get out and vote for Perdue and Loeffler. Ossoff and Warnock are lunatic leftists.

The sad thing is Republicans want to help Biden pass amnesty and end the USA as we know it unless they have some plan for winning over the new Americans we don’t know about.

This is ‘moderate’ Biden’s to-do list:

He will tear down the wall and end all border policies to keep intruders out.

Fake-fix COVID-19 and use it to implement more communist policies.

Mandate masks at all times and everywhere.

Sell us out to China for their blackmail and extortion.

Dismantle our energy independence and make us reliant on our enemies.

Go back to war in the Middle East.

Grab our guns and deprive us of the right to self-defense.

Get replaced by Kamala, the commie. And Joe might as well be a commie.

I’m not making this up. He has promised these things.

In case you missed it, November 1st was the National Day of Remembrance for victims of illegal aliens:

Trump’s Proclamation on National Day of Remembrance for Americans Killed by Illegal Aliens https://t.co/kPlySk2kAS — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) November 1, 2020