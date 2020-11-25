Significant evidence of voter fraud found in several swing states

The conclusion of the Voter Integrity Project, after an in- depth investigation, is that the voting process has run so poorly in the United States that they cannot in any way guarantee Joe Biden is the winner of the 2020 election. The deep analysis they used shows that there is significant evidence in several states of various forms of rampant fraud.

Georgia, Arizona, and Wisconsin were especially disturbing.

Every time someone does bring potential voter fraud up, the person or persons are silenced.

Democrats and their media are primarily the people who shut down these concerns.

The problems with our election are so severe and so widespread that with all the resources in the world, they could not tell you who won this election.

Watch this and see it through to the end:

HERE IS ONE EXAMPLE

As we reported yesterday, thousands of people in Georgia voted from businesses and POs which they disguised as residences.

Now we find out that nearly all of them did not vote on Election Day.

As with Georgia, the investigators discovered 1400 early and absentee voters registered residential addresses to postal facilities in Pennsylvania.

Update: – Prep for findings and conclusions complete. Video will go up tonight. – In GA, nearly 100% of the voters who disguised a postal facility as their residential address voted absentee, with nearly zero voting on Election Day. REMARKABLE. — Matt Braynard (@MattBraynard) November 24, 2020