As Our Country Deteriorates, Columbia U Pushes Pronouns

















Columbia University wants you to know that pronouns matter. Columbia says pronouns matter because you can’t tell a person’s gender by looking at them.

The Left is changing the language as part of the cultural revolution we are undergoing.

The ‘elite’ university wants students to report those who use incorrect pronouns. What utter nonsense. Our economy is collapsing, we don’t have borders, our enemies are moving in on allies and us, but we have to worry about a manufactured pronoun system for people with gender dysphoria?

Watch:

