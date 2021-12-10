Biden Read Instructions at Bob Dole’s Funeral

Joe Biden read the instructions while paying tribute to Bob Dole.

“And then the message said… end of message.” 

Biden doesn’t comprehend what he is saying and doesn’t understand when he gets to the instructions people have written down for him.

Watch:


