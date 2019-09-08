As President, Harris Will Lie & Nudge Us to Eat That Which Is Acceptable

Senator Kamala Harris, a presidential candidate for 2020, lies a lot. Also, she’s planning to do things by fiat or through propaganda.

EXAMPLE ONE

Remember when the media pushed the fake story that President Trump was mocking a disabled man? Harris laughed when a man used the non-PC term ‘mentally retarded.’

There was some blowback so she lied to cover herself.

She now claims she didn’t hear it. When her media comrades realized that was a lie, they simply said she apologized.

I once said “mentally retarded” on Twitter and got banned. How come @KamalaHarris is allowed to endorse that kind of language? “Well said”. pic.twitter.com/tTJyQex7I8 — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) September 7, 2019

THE LIE

On Saturday, Harris tweeted that she “didn’t hear the words” even though she responded to them, saying, “well said.”

“When my staff played the video from my town hall yesterday, it was upsetting. I didn’t hear the words the man used in that moment, but if I had I would’ve stopped and corrected him. I’m sorry. That word and others like it aren’t acceptable. Ever.”

Was she lying then or is she lying now?

OTHER RECENT LIES

Harris also claimed recently that she sued Exxon Mobil over profiting off “harmful behaviors.” Even left-wing PolitiFact called that claim false.

Kamala Harris claimed she ‘sued Exxon Mobil’ as California AG. She didn’t. | PolitiFact California https://t.co/s6BlFr2s4Z — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) September 8, 2019

Additionally, Harris is accused of holding back exculpatory evidence as a defense attorney.

THEN THERE’S THE FACT THAT SHE’S DICTATORIAL

Harris is also very dictatorial. She wants to dictate pretty much everything. For example, she will tell us what we are allowed to eat.

The left-wingers want us to give up meat over some invented theory about beef. We also have animal rights’ extremists — PETA — complaining about the oppression of chickens.

Putting that nonsense together, she thinks there has to be “incentives” to “nudge” people into eating the way they want us to eat.

Who are these people to tell us what we can eat and how often we can eat it because they made up some unprovable theory???

Watch, years down the road, we’ll find we’re less healthy and living shorter lives because meat is good for us.