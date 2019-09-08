Oh My, Biden Says He Advised Hillary in 2016 & She Didn’t Listen

Joe ‘Gaffester’ Biden says he gave advice to Hillary Clinton’s campaign when she was running in 2016 and she didn’t follow it. Given his penchant for lying — daily — I wouldn’t take this to the bank just yet.

Let us know what you think of his advice.

THE ADVICE

Someone in the audience asked Biden how he would deal with Trump during a debate without sounding too antagonistic.

Referencing the Hollywood access tapes, he said, “I think the biggest mistake that was made, and everyone underestimated it the last time about President Trump, the place he’s most comfortable is in the gutter arguing,” Biden said, according to BuzzFeed News.

According to Joe, “And I said, I really think what should be done is — that they’re going to turn to [Clinton] and say, ‘What’s your view?’ And I said I’d respectfully recommend she stand there and … say, ‘Everybody knows who Donald Trump is,” Biden said, “Let me tell you what I am going to do for the country,’ and not get into the debate because it just drags it down.”

Can you see him giving any forethought to anything or anticipating a thing? And do you think this is sound advice?

BIDEN THINKS THE TAPES WERE INTENDED TO HELP TRUMP?

Citing a Harvard study released after the 2016 election, Biden then acted as if the tapes were some kind of gimmick to HELP Trump. No joke!

“And they said, ‘How much are related to issues that we’re discussing?’ Four percent. F-O-U-R. I’m being deadly earnest. It was a tactic,” the former vice president said. “The tactic is talk about the one place that you’re always comfortable. It’s like the big lie.”

JOE’S FAMILIAR WITH THE GUTTER

For someone who doesn’t want to get down in the gutter, he was quick enough to say he wanted to take Trump out.

Last year, about the tapes, he said, “If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.”

Yesterday, he called the President, Donald Hump and then corrected himself, adding it was a Freudian slip. Maybe he should have let that go.

“Freudian slip.” Joe Biden accidentally calls the president “Donald Hump” during his speech at the New Hampshire Democratic Party Convention. pic.twitter.com/gW1EORXdXL — The Hill (@thehill) September 8, 2019

One of Biden’s aides tried to cover for him. He must have to work double-time.

Via BuzzFeed, Said a Biden aide when pressed by BuzzFeed News: “He wasn’t criticizing Hillary. He was criticizing the media for creating false equivalencies that minimized Trump’s atrocious and repugnant behavior.”

Hmmm….is that what he said?

