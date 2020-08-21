As the city dies, NYC’s Marie Antoinette will keep her $2 million staff of 14

Despite the New York City crisis, and despite the fact that she made about a billion dollars disappear without any repercussions, Mrs. de Blasio, Chirlane McCray, will maintain a staff of 14. She’s our own Marie Antoinette here in New York.

WHERE THE MONEY GOES

It costs city taxpayers $2 million per year, as reported by Fox News. This includes a $70,000 videographer and a $117,000 speechwriter — even though McCray herself has worked as a speechwriter under a previous mayor.

Mayor de Blasio pathetically claims the money is for his wife to handle crises for the people. However, most of the people on her staff are clearly not handling the needs of the people.

Bill de Blasio announced a hiring freeze in April to help aid the $7 billion deficit resulting from the virus and lockdowns — meaning layoffs. At the same time, McCray brought on a $150,000 a year adviser.

“How much taxpayer money will the mayor’s wife pilfer before leaving office? How can she sleep at night hiring these hacks knowing so many other city workers are facing layoffs this fall? This is a disgrace!” City Councilman Eric Ulrich (R-Queens) told Fox News.

Some of her large staff work on her $1.25 billion initiative focused on mental health in New York City. This program, ThriveNYC, was called out by the New York Post for “empty boasts” and missing metrics on a large number of its activities.

“With over 22,000 layoffs of city workers looming, the mayor can’t seriously expect to keep funding full-time, highly paid speechwriters and professional videographers for his wife’s political ambitions. It’s wrong, and it needs to stop,” City Councilman Antonio Reynoso (D-Brooklyn) told Fox News.

Oh yes, he does expect to keep the staff, Mr. Reynoso.

De Blasio took a billion dollars from the police department, and he will lay off essential workers. How can he expect the bailout he keeps begging for when he has policies like this?

LAYOFFS OF CRITICAL WORKERS ARE COMING

New York City’s schools chief warns of teacher layoffs and no in-person instruction if the state cuts aid. City and state officials call for federal relief. https://t.co/gYTUGSLqp7 via @WSJ — James Parrott (@JParrott10007) August 21, 2020

NBC News: New York City prepares to layoff hundreds of emergency medical workers (EMTs and Paramedics), the same EMTs who responded to record call volumes and were sickened by COVID-19. The city’s budget woes come into focus. Story: https://t.co/ODiGV2M2wU pic.twitter.com/PQpcVdola0 — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) August 19, 2020

After getting their budget slashed by nearly $85 million this year, the city’s Parks Department has had to reduce a number of services — leaving parks with noticeably more trash and signs of deterioration that could be dangeroushttps://t.co/f7t3Hst3Tu — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) August 18, 2020

BUSINESS IS DYING

🇺🇲 NEW YORK is DEAD! 🚨 LOOK at ALL

THE CLOSED STORES! ♟ Now tell me COMPANIES are not TRYING to BREAK

The United States

▶️ SUPPLY CHAINS

▶️ ECONOMY

▶️ PEOPLE

▶️ OUR ENTIRE GOVERNMENT &

🇺🇲 FREEDOM! pic.twitter.com/1JwLZWYCEn — 🇺🇲 Fortune ⭐⭐⭐ (@FortuneUSNews) August 16, 2020

