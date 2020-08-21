Hillary pal, ‘anti-gun crackhead,’ Terry McAuliffe might run for governor again

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a close ally of the Clintons, said on Thursday that he might mount a second gubernatorial campaign in that state. He is turning his political action committee into a potential fundraising vehicle for himself rather than for other candidates.

McAuliffe, who was Virginia’s governor from 2014 to 2018, changed his PAC’s name on Thursday from Common Good Virginia to Virginians for Common Good.

He also changed the PAC’s designation to that of a Candidate Committee. That allows him to spend money on his candidacy.

He will make the decision after the election. It means another eight years of far-left governance.

Virginia law prohibits a sitting governor from running for re-election, though it does not forbid a former governor from seeking the office again.

He acted as a far-left governor. As governor, he gave voting rights to 200,000 felons while still in prison and is very anti-gun.

McAuliffe made anti-gun comments after a Bernie Sanders Democrat attempted to kill Republicans playing on a ball field. The NRA called him an “anti-gun crackhead.”

“Like an anti-gun agenda crackhead, he couldn’t help himself and just started blurting out every canned anti-gun talking point he had,” said NRA TV’s Colion Noir.

Watch: