As the DA’s Office Leaks, Donald Trump Will Be Under a Gag Order

Trump’s lawyers believe a Manhattan judge will impose a GAG order on Monday that will BAN him talking about his Tuesday arrest in NYC. Contempt in New York would include a penalty of 30 days in jail or a $1,000 fine.

At the same time, leaks will continue from the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.

His legal team is considering hiring a First Amendment lawyer, a source said.

Silencing a candidate for president is an outrageous influence on the election, but we’re dealing with outrageous people. He’s running for president and can’t defend himself even as Bragg’s office leaks cherry-picked information.

Merchan has been involved with Trump cases before. He’s not a friendly.

Once he’s arraigned, it’s “extremely likely” that he’ll have to impose a gag order, a former senior staffer with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office told Insider.

Duncan Levin, a former federal prosecutor for the Department of Justice, said a gag order is “most likely,”

Manhattan’s Acting Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan, who is expected to arraign Trump on Tuesday, is likely to put conditions on his release, and that’s “extremely likely” when the judge will issue a gag order, restricting Trump from discussing the case, Levin said. If Trump violates it by speaking about the litigation outside the courtroom, he could face consequences.

“I think it’s not only a possibility, but it’s extremely likely that there will be a gag order in the case,” said Levin, known for representing clients including Harvey Weinstein and Anna Sorokin. “Gag orders are very common in criminal cases, particularly in cases where there is an enormous amount of pretrial publicity like this one.”

This witch hunt against Donald Trump is an attack on his agenda to Make America Great Again and to Save America. That’s the last thing Democrats want.

