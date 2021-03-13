Ashli Babbitt was shot because she wore a backpack









When a police officer, especially a white officer, kills a black person, s/he is held to an impossibly high standard. Riots ensue, and the media persecutes the officer before any evidence has been heard. The officer’s name is plastered everywhere as the media puts the officer on trial and almost always finds the officer guilty.

In the case of Ashli Babbitt, who was shot and killed in the Capitol riot of January 6th, no one is allowed to know a thing. There are several videos of the shooting. They show a black man deliberately closing in on Ashli Babbitt and then shooting her as she climbed head down through broken glass in a door leading to the Chamber.

We don’t know the officer’s name or anything about him or the investigation that exonerated him.

If you look at the videos, it looks like a cold-blooded murder. The officer, a Lieutenant, apparently said he thought she might have a bomb in her backpack. There were two bombs planted near the Capitol the night before.

As it happens, all that was in Mrs. Babbitt’s backpack was a scarf and a sweater.

The officer also said that he could not see the officers behind her coming to clear the area. All he saw were oncoming officers.

He couldn’t see the officers, but he could see Ashli’s backpack. He didn’t call for backpack.

Watch:

Here is another video:



Here is the video slowed by 50%:



Another clip:

Related