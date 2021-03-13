Outrage over Biden’s lack of transparency as kids are kept in deplorable conditions









Hundreds of illegal alien children and teenagers have been detained at a Texas Border Patrol tent facility in packed conditions and some children are sleeping on the floor during COVID-19, an AP report states. Lawyers who have interviewed some of the children have described the grim conditions. The Biden administration has denied the lawyers access to the facility.

A New York Times writer had said the living conditions were jail-like.

There is outrage over the Biden administration keeping lawyers out!

If there is no crisis as the administration says, what could possibly be the problem?

The AP report states: The lawyers interviewed more than a dozen children Thursday in Donna, Texas, where the Border Patrol is holding more than 1,000 people. Some of the youths told the lawyers they had been at the facility for a week or longer, despite the agency’s three-day limit for detaining children. Many said they haven’t been allowed to phone their parents or other relatives who may be wondering where they are.

Their parents or other relatives apparently live here, most likely illegally. We have a nice taxpayer-funded chain migration going with criminal cartel members ferrying them here. And we serve as the employment agency for the cartels.

Joe Biden does create jobs.

Despite concerns about the coronavirus, the children are kept so closely together that they can touch the person next to them, the lawyers said. Some have to wait five days or more to shower, and there isn’t always soap available, just shampoo, according to the lawyers.

The AP claimed Donald Trump’s Border Patrol kept them in conditions without water and soap, but that has been debunked several times.

They’re outraged: “It is pretty surprising that the administration talks about the importance of transparency and then won’t let the attorneys for children set eyes on where they’re staying,” said Leecia Welch of the National Center for Youth Law, one of the lawyers. “I find that very disappointing.”

The Left makes the conditions impossible and then attacks the people left with their mess. Biden has to hide it because he’s lying and claiming there is no crisis at the border. Why isn’t the AP mentioning that?

Related