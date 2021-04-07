Ashli Babbitt’s death ruled a homicide









Ashli Babbit’s manner of death during the January 6th Capital breach was ruled a homicide by the DC medical examiner’s office.

The D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Wednesday released the official cause of death for four people who died during the January 6th Capitol breach. They ruled Ashli Babbitt’s manner of death was a homicide.

Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Francisco Diaz said the cause of death for Babbitt, 35, was a gunshot wound to the left anterior shoulder. It was ruled a homicide.

A police officer shot Mrs. Babbit but we still don’t know his name or exactly why he shot and killed her.

Ashli Babbitt is the only person who died directly over the riot and she was killed by a police officer.

Homicide only means that someone’s intentional actions led to the death of another person. If not homicide, choices are natural, accident, suicide, and undetermined.

The narrative was that there were no verbal commands or warnings.

“It’s a false narrative that he issued no verbal commands or warnings,” the lawyer for the Capitol Hill police officer said. “He was screaming, ‘Stay back! Stay back! Don’t come in here!”

The DoJ hasn’t made a decision about charges in the case although it’s recommended that there be no charges.

The others who died, according to the Medical Examiner:

Benjamin Phillips, 50, died from hypertensive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and his manner of death was natural.

Kevin Greeson, 55, died from the exact same problem.

Roseanne Boyland, 54, died from acute amphetamine intoxication and her death was ruled an accident. She was NOT crushed.

Capitol Hill Police Officer Brian Sicknick’s death was not disclosed. He was definitely not bludgeoned with a fire extinguisher. Two people were arrested and charged with assaulting Sicknick on January 6th with spray. Julian Elie Khater, 32, of State College, Pennsylvania, and George Pierre Tanios, 39, Morgantown, West Virginia, were jailed on March 14th. They were allegedly seen on video spraying officers with an unknown chemical substance in the eyes and face.

