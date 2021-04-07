Mitch stuck up for bullied Americans for 5 minutes, then took it back









Mitch McConnell actually sounded like a fighter for America when he warned corporations against misleading and bullying Americans. That didn’t last long. Today, he decided he wasn’t artful in his comments.

The swamp critter can’t stick up for Americans for long. He will always kowtow to his donors.

On Tuesday, McConnell said it is “stupid” for corporations such as The Coca-Cola Company, Major League Baseball, and Delta Air Lines to become involved in an issue like Georgia’s voter law.

“It’s quite stupid to jump in the middle of a highly controversial issue,” McConnell said.

“Republicans drink Coca-Cola too, and we fly and we like baseball,” the top Senate Republican continued. “It’s irritating one hell of a lot of Republican fans.”

“My warning, if you will, to corporate America, is to stay out of politics. It’s not what you were designed for,” he added, before noting: “I’m not talking about campaign contributions.”

Then he walked it back, saying it wasn’t artful. He won’t be there for Americans, just for corporations and Democrats.

McConnell is wrong. Corporations as individuals can be involved in politics, but we need some peace when we go buy soda or take a plane. They should go back to being apolitical.

Watch:

McConnell walks back telling businesses to “stay out of politics” yesterday: “I didn’t say that very artfully yesterday. They are certainly entitled to be in politics. They are.” pic.twitter.com/cG7BNqkgdZ — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) April 7, 2021

