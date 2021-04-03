Asked about the border, Fauci says he’s too ‘busy’ and it’s ‘not his place’









Neil Cavuto asked Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease bureaucrat, some tough questions. The one we would like to point out is the question about the super spreading event on the border.

While Dr. Fauci has felt the need to weigh in on everything from church to sports to sex, he has been silent on the throngs of people coming in with COVID-19 from COVID-infected regions.

He is the man who wants everything locked down.

Watch:

Cavuto moved next to Peter Navarro’s “father of COVID” comments and @LindseyGrahamSC wanting him to weigh in on COVID at the border. In both cases, Fauci denounced them as people who’ve decided he’s “a symbol…of what they don’t like.” On the border, he says it’s not his place. pic.twitter.com/bDY4851pDs — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 2, 2021

This is the kicker. He said it’s the President’s problem. What he knows is they’re tested and quarantined and come under the auspices of DHS and ICE.

When Cavuto pressed the evasive Fauci, asking him again about the border, he claimed he’s “so busy trying to do some important things to preserve the health and the safety of the American people, that I can’t be bothered being distracted with these people that are doing these ad hominems again. It doesn’t bother me. It’s one of those things, if they want to do it, let them do it. I have more important things to do than worry about that.”

Watch:

WOW…. Cavuto continued to press Fauci on Lindsey Graham’s concerns about COVID at the border, and after saying it’s a “difficult situation,” he adds he’s too “busy” to get involved with the border b/c “I have more important things to do” than acquiesce to their concerns (5/5) pic.twitter.com/toqdEOHD7v — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 2, 2021

During the interview, he minimized his tyrannical dictates and his role in terrifying people. He wouldn’t get specific since he doesn’t follow the science. Then he dismissed Mark Meadows comments about Fauci frequently changing his mind.

We all saw Fauci changing his mind continuously and dramatically.

Dr. Fauci gets more than a little peeved when Neil Cavuto asks him about the idea that, even if we’re all vaccinated, we’ll still have to wear masks into 2022. He says we can’t say for sure, but we shouldn’t be saying that it’s going to be said as a definitive. pic.twitter.com/qd3YXsVjLv — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 2, 2021

Asked about @MarcoRubio‘s measured (but nothing close to fiery) criticism of him about inconsistency, Fauci says he can’t “answer that without sounding hostile,” adding that he’s “I’m not trying to scare anybody.” pic.twitter.com/Are5YIuZYz — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 2, 2021

Neil Cavuto then asked about @MarkMeadows saying he’s “changed” his views and Fauci insisted he didn’t want to be in a “tit-for-tat” other than to say that “in general, I have really quite consistent in what I’ve said.” He then said he’s been targeted by misleading soundbites. pic.twitter.com/tpctJfXFVX — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 2, 2021

