Asked about the border, Fauci says he’s too ‘busy’ and it’s ‘not his place’

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Neil Cavuto asked Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease bureaucrat, some tough questions. The one we would like to point out is the question about the super spreading event on the border.

While Dr. Fauci has felt the need to weigh in on everything from church to sports to sex, he has been silent on the throngs of people coming in with COVID-19 from COVID-infected regions.

He is the man who wants everything locked down.

Watch:

This is the kicker. He said it’s the President’s problem. What he knows is they’re tested and quarantined and come under the auspices of DHS and ICE.

When Cavuto pressed the evasive Fauci, asking him again about the border, he claimed he’s “so busy trying to do some important things to preserve the health and the safety of the American people, that I can’t be bothered being distracted with these people that are doing these ad hominems again. It doesn’t bother me. It’s one of those things, if they want to do it, let them do it. I have more important things to do than worry about that.”

Watch:

During the interview, he minimized his tyrannical dictates and his role in terrifying people. He wouldn’t get specific since he doesn’t follow the science. Then he dismissed Mark Meadows comments about Fauci frequently changing his mind.

We all saw Fauci changing his mind continuously and dramatically.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.