Assange claims the President offered to pardon him if he covered up the Russia hack

Julian Assange is fighting extradition to the United States. At a pre-extradition hearing in a British court today, one of his lawyers said that President Trump offered to pardon him. All he had to do is agree to help cover up Russia’s hacking of emails from the DNC.

The White House called the claim “a complete fabrication and a total lie.”

The lawyer, Edward Fitzgerald, said former Republican Rep. Dana Rohrabacher of California offered Mr. Assange the deal in 2017, the Daily Beast reported.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham dismissed the report about Mr. Trump offering a pardon to Mr. Assange.

“The president barely knows Dana Rohrabacher other than he’s an ex-congressman,” she said in a statement. “He’s never spoken to him on this subject or almost any subject. It is a complete fabrication and a total lie. This is probably another never-ending hoax and total lie from the DNC.”

Mr. Assange faces 18 charges, including conspiring to hack government computers and violating an espionage law.

The Wikileaks founder spent almost seven years hiding in the Ecuadorian embassy in London before he was kicked out last April.

This story sounds fantastical.

