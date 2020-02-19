Confirmation Barr did consider resigning & Trump continues to tweet

Last night, the Sentinel reported that Attorney General Bill Barr has talked of resigning over the President’s interference in DOJ cases and over his tweets.

As word got out, his secretary, Kerri Kupec, quickly tweeted he has no intention of resigning.

We now have confirmation he was indeed considering resigning.

This morning, Fox News reported that “ the Attorney General has in fact told some people close to the White House that he has considered resigning because of the President tweeting about ongoing cases before the DOJ. That’s according to a person familiar with the situation.

However, that individual also confirms what the Justice Department is saying publicly, as its spokeswoman tweeted last night, ‘Addressing Beltway rumors: The Attorney General has no plans to resign’.”

Watch:

SO, HE’S STILL TWEETING

Kupec worded her tweet in such a way as to avoid saying he wasn’t considering it.

It hasn’t stopped the President’s tweeting. He has been retweeting Tom Fitton tweets insisting the President must speak out about DOJ corruption.

And there’s this tweet:

There must be JUSTICE. This can never happen to a President, or our Country, again! https://t.co/5epW4JPYkF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2020

With a series of retweets, Mr. Trump appeared to embrace the suggestion that Attorney General William P. Barr “clean shop” at the department. He also seemed to push the idea of naming a special counsel to investigate what Tom Fitton, the head of the conservative nonprofit Judicial Watch, described as a “seditious conspiracy” at the department and the F.B.I.

What do you think about all this?