Association of American Physicians and Surgeons say Hydroxychloroquine helps 91%

The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons says Hydroxychloroquine helps 91% of their coronavirus patients. They don’t want to wait for controlled trials. The organization wrote a letter to Arizona Governor Doug Ducey urging wider use of the drug to treat COVID.

According to the organization, scientific data, the research, the science shows on 2,333 coronavirus patients with the virus, the drug helped 91% of them recover.

The data was a compilation from doctors including Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Dr. Fauci just won’t encourage the use of the drug, despite its 100-year-old history. We have nothing else except remdesivir which the powers that be also won’t release for wide use.

Hydroxychloroquine can cause heart arrhythmias but shouldn’t doctors monitor that and not politicians.

One small and flawed VA study is continually used to say it killed more veterans than saved. However, the drug was mostly given to people near-death and the malaria/arthritis drug has to be used early on. There were other flaws and the study needs to be mostly dismissed. We know it shouldn’t be given to people in the end-stages.

President Trump hailed the drug as a ‘game-changer’ and since then, the media and Democrat politicians have made it nearly impossible to use it.

Dr. Fauci is totally negative about everything. Yesterday, he sounded like sports can’t come back this year but claimed today in a conversation with Fox News that people are reading him wrong. Perhaps Tony doesn’t realize how he comes off — he’s doom and gloom.

The letter echoes sentiments expressed by the president: “What do you have to lose?” President Trump asked of coronavirus patients while extolling the promise of hydroxychloroquine during a recent press briefing.

“I’m not looking at it one way or another. But we want to get out of this. If it does work, it would be a shame if we didn’t do it early.

“What do I know? I’m not a doctor, but I have common sense. The FDA feels good about it, as you know they approved it.”

The FDA gave emergency use authorization for doctors to prescribe hydroxychloroquine to some coronavirus patients and they did the same with remdesivir.

When asked if there was evidence that hydroxychloroquine works to treat coronavirus, Dr. Fauci said, “No. The answer is no,” because he gives no credence whatsoever to anecdotal evidence, just clinical trials.

The AAPS letter mostly cites anecdotal studies.