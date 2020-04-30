COV-19 NOT man-made or modified but it could have leaked from a lab

Coronavirus was not man-made or genetically modified, according to wide agreement of U.S. intelligence agencies and the medical community. They have not yet made a decision about it leaking out of a Wuhan laboratory.

The Director of National Intelligence issued a statement ruling it out as man-made or man-manipulated.

IT MIGHT HAVE LEAKED FROM THE LAB

“As we do in all crises, the Community’s experts respond by surging resources and producing critical intelligence on issues vital to U.S. national security. The IC will continue to rigorously examine emerging information and intelligence to determine whether the outbreak began through contact with infected animals or if it was the result of an accident at a laboratory in Wuhan,” the statement said.

Fox News first reported earlier this month that there is increasing confidence that the outbreak likely escaped from the lab, not as a bioweapon but as part of a Chinese effort to show that its efforts to identify and combat viruses are equal or greater than those of the U.S. This would be at odds with claims the outbreak originated at a wet market nearby.

Fox News also reported previously that a full-scale investigation was underway, with intelligence operatives said to be gathering information about the laboratory and the initial outbreak of the virus. Intelligence analysts are piecing together a timeline of what the government knew and “creating an accurate picture of what happened,” sources said.