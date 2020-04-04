Astounding 3.4 million people entered the US from January through March

A total of 3.4 million people entered the United States as coronavirus was spreading. The illness had to have been in the United States earlier than anyone knew, except, of course, China. The President noted it during the State of the Union as Nancy Pelosi ripped up his speech. At that time, Dr. Tedros at the World Health Organization assured us the virus was not contagious as did China. Pelosi and the Democrats were busy with impeachment and holding onto the articles of impeachment.

Nancy Pelosi tore up President Trumps SOTU speech which contained efforts at that time, by government to fight off the corona virus. She said it was all lies remember!!! pic.twitter.com/Qrl8Wvbovb — Anthony (@tonynwabudike) April 1, 2020

Trump banned travel from China by foreign nationals on January 31, but he also made comments about the virus that led people to believe it wasn’t that serious. So did Dr. Fauci and leaders in Congress from both parties. China lied and the World Health Organization gave us false information and didn’t declare it a public health emergency until January 30th.

Remember when Joe Biden called @realDonaldTrump a “fear-monger” and a “xenophobe” for shutting down travel to and from China amidst the #coronavirus outbreak? We remember. President Trump made a decision that saved countless number of lives!pic.twitter.com/KuEo5s5X4s — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) March 27, 2020

President Trump was called a xenophobe and a racist for the January 31st China travel ban. If he had acted sooner, it likely would have become a crisis in the media. They would have said he was overreacting. Just the same, we needed to act sooner.

We need to take these pandemics seriously as soon as they appear. But now, it’s Monday morning quarter-backing.

ASTOUNDING NUMBERS

In December, January, and February, when the disease took hold in that country, shows a stunning 759,493 people entered the U.S.

“The United States banned travel to China 12 days after the world heard there was an outbreak of severe pneumonia in Wuhan. … The problem was, it was too late,” said Dr. Todd Ellerin, chief of Infectious Disease at South Shore Health and an ABC News Consultant. “Even though there had only been 12 confirmed cases in the U.S. on the day President Trump announces the travel ban, the reality was there were many more unconfirmed cases.”

ABC News examined data from December, January and February on travelers entering the U.S. from eight of the hardest-hit countries: 343,402 arrived from Italy, 418,848 from Spain and about 1.9 million more came from Britain…”

Combined with those from China, that’s more than 3.4 million people from just four countries — nearly half, about 1.5 million, Americans returning home.

The real problem is China’s indefensible lying. They contained SARS, but not this. Trump needs to shut down flights in and out of New York. The city and Long Island are a disaster.

Democrats are using the opportunity to say the President should have acted sooner. We will never know what would have happened had he done so. Democrats and their media would have gone wild, but, of course, banning travel from China sooner would have been better.

No one is talking about the obvious, the President saved millions of lives acting when he did. He was called a racist for doing it.

