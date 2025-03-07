Astronaut Admits Biden Stranded Them As CBS Covers for Biden

NASA’s stranded astronauts have acknowledged that Joe Biden deliberately abandoned them in space.

Barry Wilmore and his crewmate Sunita Williams have been stuck on the International Space Station since July last year after their Boeing Starliner ran into technical issues.

At a virtual press conference on Tuesday, Wilmore was asked about Elon Musk’s claim that Joe Biden declined his offer to bring them back on a SpaceX flight several months ago for “political reasons.”

“I can only say that Mr Musk, what he says, is absolutely factual,” Wilmore said.

Stranded astronauts Butch Wilmore & Suni Williams just confirmed Elon Musk’s claim…SpaceX offered to bring them home 6 months ago, but Biden supposedly said no for political reasons. Now Trump’s stepping in, pushing for their quick return on a SpaceX rocket. They’ve been up… pic.twitter.com/3kAE3D4MKo — Fahad Naim (@Fahadnaimb) March 6, 2025

Mr. Musk’s Comments

SpaceX offered to bring them home 6 months ago, but Biden said no. It is believed he did that to help Kamala. The media condemned Musk for revealing the information on Joe Rogan’s show, but it appears the astronauts agree with him..

Trump quickly stepped in, pushing for their quick return on a SpaceX rocket.

Wilmore said he and his partner have the “utmost respect” for Musk and Trump.

“I can tell you, at the outset, all of us have the utmost respect for Mr. Musk, and obviously have respect and admiration for our President of the United States, Donald Trump.”

“We appreciate them, we appreciate all they do for us, for human spaceflight, for our nation. We’re thankful that they’re in the positions they’re in.”

The 9 Month 8 Day Trip

The astronauts were only supposed to be in space for 8 days, but they have been there for 9 months, and CBS News claims they are happy with how things went.

Musk had offered to retrieve them on his SpaceX capsule after the Boeing one started having problems, but the Biden administration denied him.

During his recent episode with Joe Rogan, Musk said the Biden Administration denied his request for political reasons, including not wanting to hurt Kamala’s campaign.

CBS News covered for Joe Biden and the Democrats by pretending the astronauts expected to stay and that we were happy to stay. The cover-up is obvious in the clip as they cut out important comments and fill them in with their own narration. They lie by omission.

