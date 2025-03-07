Trump Threatens & Russia’s Now Open to a Ceasefire with Conditions

President Trump threatened Russia, and now Russia has agreed to a ceasefire with conditions. Trump almost bankrupted Russia with sanctions last time.

On Thursday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told the Economic Club of New York that the US would no longer apply “lackadaisical” restrictions that allow circumvention.

Bessent criticized the Biden administration for holding back on tougher energy sanctions over concerns about rising gas prices, questioning the rationale behind providing “substantial US military and financial support over the past three years” without enforcing matching restrictions.

He argued that weak sanctions allowed Moscow to keep financing its military operation and claimed that Biden’s last-minute restrictions on Russian energy in January were politically motivated.

“This administration [of President Donald Trump] has kept the enhanced sanctions in place and will not hesitate to go ‘all in’ should it provide leverage in peace negotiations,” Bessent said.

The Threat

“Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely “pounding” Ukraine on the battlefield right now,” Trump wrote on TruthSocial. “I am strongly considering large-scale Banking Sanctions, Sanctions, and Tariffs on Russia until a Cease Fire and FINAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PEACE IS REACHED. To Russia and Ukraine, get to the table right now, before it is too late. Thank you!!!”

#BREAKING: Russia now ready to discus temporary truce with Ukraine after Trump’s sanction and tariff threat – Bloomberg — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 7, 2025

Russia Is Open to a Ceasefire

Russia is open to discussing a temporary truce in Ukraine if there is progress towards a final peace settlement. This offer was made during talks in Saudi Arabia, following US President Donald Trump’s call for a ceasefire. Russia demands a clear understanding of the framework principles and the parameters of an eventual peacekeeping mission.

The details emerged as the US and Ukraine plan to meet in Saudi Arabia next week for their first direct talks since Trump’s Oval Office bust-up with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy last week. US special envoy Steve Witkoff said the meeting aims to reach “a framework for a peace agreement and an initial ceasefire.”

