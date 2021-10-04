ASU’s insane statement about viral video of racists harassing 2 students

















Remember the young men studying at ASU when some obnoxious people came over and harassed them for being white and studying in a multicultural space? They were blatant racists. In case you missed it, pay special attention to the toxic female in the next clip.

ASU students were harassed to leave the ‘multicultural center’ because ‘white is not a culture.’ pic.twitter.com/vbBarQI8BG — MRCTV (@mrctv) September 24, 2021

The only thing crazier is the statement from ASU, in case you missed it.

“The Dean of Students Office is aware of the incident between a handful of students that was captured in a video circulated on social media. The Dean of Students Office will be discussing it with all involved. ASU is a community of more than 100,000 people from all 50 states and more than 150 countries. Differences of opinion are part of the university experience. The university expects respectful dialogue between students in all engagements.”

That’s it. Nothing in support of the two boys who were attacked. Nothing to condemn the racism by the students of color. It’s insane.

Here is our statement regarding the viral video that captured a disagreement between students on our campus. — Arizona State University (@ASU) September 24, 2021

