Deeply troubling firing of a public defender over Marxist CRT

By
M. Dowling
-
0

A prosecutor who spoke out against critical race theory was fired from her job. Critical race theory is an anti-America, communist ideology meant to destroy the USA.

She wasn’t speaking out against her position, but rather her children’s education. Her employer decided she had no right to speak out.

This is tyranny.

She expects to win a lawsuit and she’s running for office.

“Maron, who is running as an independent for a seat on the City Council for New York City, said she received support from a wide range of folks, including people who hold far-left views and people who are “deeply conservative” after her situation was highlighted by former New York Times reporter Bari Weiss,” The Epoch Times reported.


