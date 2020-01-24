At Davos, Soros calls Trump a ‘con man,’ presses FB to drop his campaign ads

Left-wing billionaire George Soros accused Facebook (FB) of trying to help re-elect Donald Trump leading up to the 2020 election. His reason is FB is allowing campaign ads that will not be fact-checked. What Soros is doing is working to defeat Trump in 2020 by any means necessary.

SOROS WANTS TO PREVENT FACEBOOK FROM ALLOWING TRUMP’S CAMPAIGN ADS

Soros, 89, made the comments during a speech in Davos, Switzerland, Thursday. He accused the social media giant of working to re-elect Trump in exchange for protection.

“Facebook will work to re-elect Trump and Trump will protect Facebook,” the Hungarian-born U.S. investor said, according to Politico. “It makes me very concerned about the outcome of 2020.”

He is trying to embarrass Facebook into banning the President’s ads, knowing Democrats are protected since they have the entire media and don’t need campaign ads. For the most part, the media doesn’t even fact-check Democrats, just Republicans.

A Facebook company spokesman responded to Politico, saying, “This is just plain wrong.”

On Jan. 9, Facebook announced it would continue to let politicians run advertisements and would not police the truthfulness of the messages posted.

“Ultimately, we don’t think decisions about political ads should be made by private companies,” Rob Leathern, Facebook’s director of product management, said at the time.

“In the absence of regulation, Facebook and other companies are left to design their own policies. We have based ours on the principle that people should be able to hear from those who wish to lead them, warts and all, and that what they say should be scrutinized and debated in public,” Leathern added.

Soros is putting the screws to FB.

HE’S IN DAVOS UNDERMINING THE PRESIDENT

Soros’ speech was made at a dinner hosted by the Open Society Foundations, a looney-left, grantmaking network founded by the billionaire. During the speech, he also criticized certain world leaders — including Trump, China’s Xi Jinping, India’s Narendra Modi, Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro and Hungary’s Viktor Orbán, according to Politico.

Soros called Xi Jinping a “dictator” while exclaiming Trump was “a con man and a narcissist, who wants the world to revolve around him.”

“When his fantasy of becoming president became a reality,” that narcissism metastasized, Soros said, maliciously undermining the President. “This has turned his narcissism into a malignant disease.”

He added the 2020 election in November will determine the “fate of the world.”

Soros is a communist, in our opinion, who wants open borders and extremism in all things like climate and gun control. He has bought sheriff and DA elections throughout the country and put in place people who don’t believe in upholding the law. He doesn’t care for our system of government, and the man who once called himself “a kind of god, sees the USA as the problem in the world.

TRUMP’S MADE AMERICA FIRST AND SOROS DOESN’T LIKE IT

Trump, on the other hand, has given the U.S. a great economy, low unemployment, improved manufacturing in the U.S., improved trade deals, tax breaks, eased the burden of excessive regulations for farmers and businesses, slowed down the massive illegal immigration, and so much more while building a wall.

Who does Soros like. He likes Democrat icon, child prop, Greta Thunberg, who is developmental and emotionally disturbed with little education. Soros praised Greta Thunberg and other teenage climate activists for their actions in addressing climate change, the outlet said. He is a climate extremist.

In addition, Soros announced he was giving $1 billion into a new university network, which will be built around Bard College, north of New York City, and Soros’ Central European University. It will be a far-left training ground.