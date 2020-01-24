Whistleblower Scandal the MSM Won’t Report

The fake whistleblower, Eric Ciaramella, who triggered the impeachment against President Trump with a questionable complaint, was overheard by two staffers saying that he wanted the president out of the Oval Office. He allegedly discussed how he would do it, approximately two weeks after the President’s inauguration, according to sources who spoke to RealClearInvestigations.

The whistleblower, who we are not allowed to mention, Eric Ciaramella, was heard talking to Sean Misko, a then-White House staffer who worked closely with Ciaramella. The conversation took place at an NSC meeting held by then-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn in 2017.

Both worked in the White House at the time.

THEY PLOTTED DAYS AFTER THE ELECTION

“Just days after he was sworn in they were already talking about trying to get rid of him. They weren’t just bent on subverting his agenda. They were plotting to actually have him removed from office,” a former White House official who overheard their discussion said.

“They didn’t like his policies. They had a political vendetta against him from Day One,” another former White House official said. “We just thought they were wacky. Little did we know.”

In summer 2019, Misko started working for Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), now the House manager in the impeachment trial in the Senate, where, according to RealClearInvestigation sources. He advised Ciaramella on how to file his complaint. Schiff initially denied any connection to the whistleblower.

“From my experience, such an extremely polished whistleblowing complaint is unheard of. He appears to have collaborated in drafting his complaint with partisan House Intelligence Committee members and staff,” said Fred Fleitz, a former senior House Intelligence Committee staff member who has fielded numerous whistleblower complaints.

RealClearInvestigaions.com was the first to mention Ciaramella’s name.

HE’S PROBABLY A LIAR

The whistleblower’s probably not honest. The CIA operative never reported his contacts with Schiff’s office to the intelligence community’s inspector general who fielded his whistleblower complaint.

He withheld the information both in interviews with the inspector general, Michael Atkinson and in writing, according to impeachment committee investigators.

The whistleblower form he filled out required him to disclose whether he had “contacted other entities” — including “members of Congress.” But he left that section blank on the disclosure form he signed.

The investigators say that details about how the whistleblower consulted with Schiff’s staff and perhaps misled Atkinson about those interactions are contained in the transcript of a closed-door briefing Atkinson gave to the House Intelligence Committee last October.

Schiff won’t release it!!!!