ATF Critically Injures Airport Director in Early Morning Raid

The home of the executive director of the Bill and Hillary Clinton Memorial Airport in Arkansas was raided at 6 AM. It was still dark outside. Mr. Bryan Malinowski was critically injured in the shootout that followed.

Federal agents said they were involved in a shootout Tuesday morning while attempting to serve a search warrant in west Little Rock at the home of the head of the Clinton National Airport.

His brother, Matthew Malinowski from Pennsylvania, said he is on life support and missing most of his brain. While he collects guns, he said his brother never uses them. He wants to know why they raided his home instead of at work or on his way to work.

According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, agents were attempting to serve a search warrant at a home in the 100 block of Durance Court just after 6 a.m.

Mr. Malinowski was shot more than once, and once in the head. His brother said it’s grave. He was the subject of the search warrant. The ATF said he fired first.

Federal officials said one ATF agent was shot in the exchange and suffered a non-life-threatening wound. The agent was taken to a local hospital.

The agents said they hit the shooter, identified by Arkansas State Police officials as 53-year-old Bryan Malinowski. ASP officials said Malinowski was treated by medical personnel at the scene before being taken to a nearby hospital.

Shane Carter, public affairs director for the Clinton National Airport, confirmed that Malinowski is the airport’s executive director.

Some reports claim the ATF was serving a no-knock warrant.

According to his biography on the LIT website, Malinowski has worked in the industry for more than 30 years, serving in operational leadership roles at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, El Paso International Airport, and Lehigh Airport. He took over as executive director in 2019.

The media reported about a petty mailbox incident since they had no other information to report. Mr. Malinowski’s neighbor put his mailbox on Malinowski’s property, and the post office backed up the neighbor a Mr. Pinter, saying it was safer for the mailman. Pinter said he’d remove the mailbox if Malinowski ever developed the property. Malinowski was unhappy and the pair feuded.

We’re still waiting on information from @ARStatePolice on the shooting at Durance Court. This viewer picture was taken shortly after neighbors heard 5-6 shots around 6 AM. Ambulance and firefighters were spotted along with @LRpolice, ATF, & State Police. #ARnews pic.twitter.com/Fbt7Mp2qB6 — Neale Zeringue (@NealeZeringue) March 19, 2024

Related